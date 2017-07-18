Francesco Totti ends playing career, appointed Roma director

Francesco Totti spent 24 years in Roma. (Source: Reuters) Francesco Totti spent 24 years in Roma. (Source: Reuters)

After confirming retirement at the only club he ever played for, Roma legend Francesco Totti announced on Tuesday that he is all set to become a director of the Italian club. Totti played for Roma for 23 years.

As reported by the official Roma website, Totti has decided to hang up his boots on his playing career but continue his association with the club as a director. “I will start with the last day of my playing career, on 28 May 2017. For me it was an historic day, an important one, a day that for me was extremely emotional,” Totti said.

“The reception I got will always be with me. It is difficult to explain to the fans the sensations and the emotions that I had on that day. I never wanted that game to end, that day to end,” said Totti, who is Roma’s all-time leading goalscorer with 307 in all competitions,” he added. He is also the all time leading goal scorer for Roma.

The 40-year-old said that even though he will not be seen kicking the ball on the field, the new role is equally important. “The first part of my life, as a player, has ended. But now I’m heading into an equally important part, hoping to do as well as I did on the field, said Totti, who his debut for the club as a 16-year-old.

“Now I’ll try to make myself available… from the youth team to the president. It might take six months, a year, two years… I don’t know how long it will take to find the role I prefer.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd