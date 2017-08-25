Francesco Totti breaks into laughter after drawing Juventus with Barcelona in Champions League draw; watch video

Francesco Totti looks at Gianluigi Buffon and breaks into laughter. (Source: Screengrab) Francesco Totti looks at Gianluigi Buffon and breaks into laughter. (Source: Screengrab)

If there is one thing that Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop doing – it is winning awards. Ronaldo, on Thursday, won the Champions League Player of the Year award for season 2016-17. This is the Portuguese captain’s third award and he beat Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in number of votes to win the award.

But what trended on the social media was not the picture of Ronaldo receiving the award or what he said while receiving the award. It was in fact Sergio Ramos’ rather wicked smile after Ronaldo made his way back to his seat after receiving the award and shook his compatriots’ Messi’s hands.

“Ramos trolling Messi with that smile,” read the trolls on Twitter.

Lool look at that Ramos smile 😂😂 http://t.co/hcJIQgF7bX — Akashi seijuro (@k_C_Archer) 24 August 2017

Another funny incident from the ceremony took place when the Champions League group stage draw was being announced. Drawing teams, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti couldn’t help but laugh when he pitted Juventus against Barcelona in Group D. Buffon, sitting in the front row, cracked up as well while Totti read out ‘Barcelona’.

Totti cracking up at Buffon as he draws Barca against Juve 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CzQb58P084 — Abdulla🐺 (@AbdullaYR_) 24 August 2017

Last season, Barca went down in the quarterfinal 3-0 against the Italian side in the quarterfinal, despite the Spanish giants being given the favourites tag after a miraculous comeback in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

