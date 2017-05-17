France becomes fifth and final European team to qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

France is the final team to book their place in the tournament to be held in India. (Source: Twitter) France is the final team to book their place in the tournament to be held in India. (Source: Twitter)

France beat Hungary 1-0 to confirm their qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in October 2017 in India. France are the fifth and final team to qualify for the tournament from Europe. Amine Gouri was the man who scored the winning goal for Les Bleus and his tally in the qualifiers is now nine goals from five appearances.

The European teams that travel to India for the tournament are hence France, England, Germany, Turkey and Spain. The teams that will play in the tournament from South America, on the other hand, are Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay and Chile.

Meanwhile Carles Puyol has been roped in as the ambassador of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Spain and Barcelona great is currently touring the country promoting the tournament. He had recently commemorated the launch of the tickets for the tournament in New Delhi.

The Indian U-17 team along with their coach Luis Norton de Matos, are travelling Europe in an exposure tour. They recently played in France against a Paris based football club and are now expected to take on Italy on May 19. The tournament will be held in six venues across India.

