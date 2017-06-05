Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote dies after collapsing in training

Chiek Tiote had made 161 appearances for Newcastle United. (Source: Twitter) Chiek Tiote had made 161 appearances for Newcastle United. (Source: Twitter)

Former Newcastle United midfielder and Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died on Monday. Reports say that Tiote, who was playing for Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, collapsed in training. Tiote’s agent Emanuele Palladino made the announcement of the death. He also said, according to AP, that other information could not be divulged. “We request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers,” he said.

Tiote made 161 appearances for Newcastle. His solitary goal for the club came against Arsenal in 2011 when Newcastle came from 4-0 down to level the match 4-4. Tiote scored the equaliser from a brilliant volley. He has also made 52 appearances for Ivory Coast and was part of the victorious African Cup of Nations team in 2015, although he missed the final due to injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd