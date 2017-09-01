Former Manchester United winger Nani joins Lazio on season loan

Lazio has the right to buy Nani on a permanent basis at the end of the season. (Source: AP) Lazio has the right to buy Nani on a permanent basis at the end of the season. (Source: AP)

Portugal winger Nani has moved on loan from Valencia to Lazio in a busy day for the capital club. Lazio was the most active of the top clubs in Italy on the final day of the transfer window as it also signed Nani’s teenage compatriots Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao on loan from Braga.

Lazio has the right to buy Nani on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

No financial details were given by the clubs, but reports in Italy say Lazio will pay Valencia 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for the initial loan and then 8 million euros ($9.5 million) if the move is made permanent. There could be a further 3 million euros ($3.5 million) in bonuses.

Nani won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during a seven-year stint at Manchester United, before rejoining first club Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan in 2014.

He moved to Fenerbahce on a permanent basis in 2015 before transferring to Valencia the following year.

The 30-year-old has played more than 100 times for Portugal, winning the European Championship in 2016.

Lazio unexpectedly beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup, but then drew its opening league match against newly promoted Spal and needed a last-minute goal to win at Chievo Verona last weekend.

After signing 11 new players in the offseason, AC Milan needed to offload players with French striker M’Baye Niang going to Torino on a one-year loan with the obligation to buy.

Niang has previously had loan stints at Montpellier, Genoa and Watford during his five years at Milan.

Torino also signed fullback Cristian Ansaldi from Inter Milan as a replacement for Davide Zappacosta, who is completing a move to Chelsea. Torino signed the 30-year-old Ansaldi on a two-year loan deal with the obligation to buy.

It brought in another defender, Nicolas Burdisso, on a free transfer, while forward Maxi Lopez moved to Udinese.

It was a quieter day for another Turin club as the only deal Juventus made was to send teenage forward Moise Kean on loan to Hellas Verona.

Kean was the first player born in this millennium to score in one of Europe’s top five leagues; play in the Champions League; and play in Serie A. He made his debut for Juventus aged 16.

Kean made 18 league appearances for Juventus last season, scoring once. However, the 17-year-old was competing with Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala for a spot in the starting lineup in Turin.

Verona also signed South Korean teenager Lee Seung-woo from Barcelona, which has the right to buy back the forward after two years.

Elsewhere, Inter signed France under-21 forward Yann Karamoh from Caen on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy. It also obtained teenage prospect Alessandro Bastoni but has loaned him straight back to Atalanta until 2019.

Karamoh progressed through the ranks at Caen and made 35 league appearances last season, scoring five goals.

The 19-year-old’s contract at Caen was due to expire at the end of next season but he signed a new deal before completing his move to Inter.

Karamoh, who was born in the Ivory Coast, has scored one goal in two matches for France’s under-21 side.

Also, Sampdoria has signed forward Duvan Zapata and defender Ivan Strinic from Napoli, while Fiorentina has brought in forward Cyril Thereau from Udinese.

Thereau scored 12 goals last season and has already netted two in the opening two matches of this campaign.

Napoli signed forward Roberto Inglese, but loaned him straight back to Chievo Verona.

