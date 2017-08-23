Only in Express
Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov joins ISL club Kerala Blasters

The official Twitter page of Kerala Blasters said, "Golden touch,turns like a dream & a deadly finish.The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm. #DimitarIsYellow #KBFC #NammudeSwantham"

According to the agent of Dimitar Berbatov, the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker has now joined Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 36-year old will now join the Kerala side on a one year contract after becoming a free agent since leaving the Greek side PAOK Salonika in June 2016.

The official Twitter page of Kerala Blasters said, “Golden touch,turns like a dream & a deadly finish.The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm.” The announcement has been made a week after the club signed former United defender Wes Brown. Berbatov will join the new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the Bulgarian during his time with the Red Devils as well as Fulham.

The Bulgarian player is all-time leading scorer for the national side with 48 goals in 79 matches. He had move to the Old Trafford side from Spurs in 2008, where he scored 48 goals in 108 Premier League appearances. He had joined United for a then club-record fee of 30 million pounds ($39 million) and won two Premier League titles with the English side.

The footballer has also been named as Bulgaria’s Footballer of the Year on seven occasions, having also played for CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco during his illustrious career.

