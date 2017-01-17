Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal retires

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal. (Source: AP) Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal. (Source: AP)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is set to retire from coaching. The Guardian reports that the 65-year-old Dutchman, who has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in May this year, was offered to manage ‘a club in Asia’ where he would have earned £44m in three seasons but rejected it. In his two-year tenure at Manchester United, van Gaal led the English giants to an FA Cup triumph in 2016.

According to the Guardian, Louis van Gaal told the Dutch newspaper the Telegraaf on Monday that he was keen to work again after two years at Old Trafford, but that “events in his family” persuaded him not to despite the chance to earn a lucrative salary overseas.

“I could go there, but I’m still here,” Van Gaal said. “So much has happened in my family.”

Van Gaal had previously managed Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Holland in a coaching career that began in 1991. He had stated interest in continuing his coaching career following his departure from Manchester United, but said “that door now seems to have closed”.

According to reports, last month one of his daughters lost her husband, and that has weighed heavily on his decision.

“I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching,” he said.

