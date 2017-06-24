Former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa retires

Alvaro Arbeloa played just four games for West Ham United. (Source: Reuters file) Alvaro Arbeloa played just four games for West Ham United. (Source: Reuters file)

Alvaro Arbeloa, 34, has announced his retirement after playing for numerous clubs throughout his 15-year career but his most prominent years would be a two-year spell with Liverpool and then eight years with Real Madrid – the club where he spent his formative years. He made the announcement to Spanish newspaper Marca. Besides being a prominent figure as full back for the clubs, he earned 56 caps for Spain’s national team.

After being released by Arbeloa last August, he signed a one-year contract with London club West Ham United but made just four appearances for the Hammers. “It’s time to say goodbye,” Arbeloa told Marca. “Physically I was ok to keep playing.” Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu. “Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself,” Arbeloa added.

During his two stints at Real Madrid, he won the La Liga, Copa del Rey twice, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Champions League twice, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. With Spain he was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

