Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi takes role at Albanian club

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has signed a three-year contract as a consultant at Albanian club FK Partizani.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the club said Moggi’s “consultancy” role will involve “collaboration in all areas, specifically the technical, organizational and marketing sectors.”

The 79-year-old Moggi is banned for life from Italian soccer for his part in the 2006 match-fixing scandal, which saw Juventus relegated to the second division and stripped of two league titles.

Moggi was considered the mastermind of a plot to influence refereeing assignments.

Partizani, which is level on points with Kukesi at the top of the Albanian league, adds that it hopes Moggi’s arrival “will enable the club to rise to high levels of success not only in Albania but also on the international stage.”

