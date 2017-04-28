Latest News

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi takes role at Albanian club

Luciano Moggi is banned for life from Italian soccer for his part in the 2006 match-fixing scandal.

By: AP | Albania | Published:April 28, 2017 2:09 pm
Luciano Moggi, Luciano Moggi news, Luciano Moggi updates, Luciano Moggi Juventus, Juventus Luciano Moggi, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Moggi was considered the mastermind of a plot to influence refereeing assignments. (Source: AP)

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has signed a three-year contract as a consultant at Albanian club FK Partizani.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the club said Moggi’s “consultancy” role will involve “collaboration in all areas, specifically the technical, organizational and marketing sectors.”

The 79-year-old Moggi is banned for life from Italian soccer for his part in the 2006 match-fixing scandal, which saw Juventus relegated to the second division and stripped of two league titles.

Moggi was considered the mastermind of a plot to influence refereeing assignments.

Partizani, which is level on points with Kukesi at the top of the Albanian league, adds that it hopes Moggi’s arrival “will enable the club to rise to high levels of success not only in Albania but also on the international stage.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali