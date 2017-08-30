Only in Express

Former greats to attend U-17 World Cup Trophy tour in city

Given the love for the game in Kolkata, the Trophy Tour is expected to draw large crowds who will have the opportunity to see the same silverware that will be lifted by the FIFA U-17 World Cup winners at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 28.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:August 30, 2017 11:09 pm
Shyam Thapa, Subrata Bhattacharya, Prasun Banerjee, FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy tour The trophy will be unveiled in Kolkata at the Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra. (Source: Twitter)
Former players Shyam Thapa, Subrata Bhattacharya and Prasun Banerjee are among the distinguished guests who are expected to join the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy Tour in Kolkata from September 1 to 3.

The trophy will be unveiled in the city at the Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, while the next day the South City International School will hold the Mission XI Million festival.

Children from schools across Kolkata, who are part of the FIFA U-17 World Cup lndia 2017 legacy programme, will get a chance to see the trophy apart from taking part in several football related activities on the pitch, a release stated.

The three-day ‘trophy experience’ will conclude at the Eco Park, a popular tourist spot where fans will have the opportunity to come up close and take selfie with the silverware.

