Former FIFA VP Chung Mong-joon gets date to appeal 5-year ban at CAS

Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon's appeal against a five-year ban by FIFA will be heard on Nov. 14. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the date on Monday. A verdict is likely weeks later.

By: AP | Published:September 12, 2017 12:35 am
Chung planned to run in the FIFA presidential election to succeed Sepp Blatter when the FIFA ethics committee announced in 2015 it was investigating him.

He was banned for six years on charges related to “duty of disclosure” and “obligation to collaborate” with an investigation of the 2018-2022 World Cup bidders, which included South Korea. FIFA’s appeal committee cut the ban to five years.

Chung, a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai, accused FIFA of “malicious behavior” in taking so long to prosecute his case.

