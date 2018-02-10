Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon wins appeal at CAS

Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon has won his appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to be allowed to work again in soccer.

The court says it reduced the South Korean official’s five-year sanction for “improper lobbying” during the 2022 World Cup bidding process, and not fully cooperating in a subsequent investigation of all candidates, to 15 months.

CAS says Chung’s ban effectively expired last month.

The court says any violations were committed to “a far lesser degree” than FIFA’s ethics committee had judged.

Chung hoped to be a FIFA presidential candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter when an investigation of him was announced in 2015.

Chung is a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai. His cousin, Chung Mong-gyu, has since been elected to the FIFA Council.

