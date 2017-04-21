Latest News

Former FIFA head Sepp Blatter quizzed by US, Swiss investigators

Sepp Blatter said that he was never a person of interest or under scrutiny by the American justice.

By: AP | Zurich | Published:April 21, 2017 7:46 pm
The only case which is pending for Sepp Blatter is the Swiss case. (Source: File)

Sepp Blatter says he met with U.S. Department of Justice officials and is not a suspect in their investigation of corruption linked to FIFA.

The former FIFA president tells reporters: “I was never a person of interest or under scrutiny by the American justice. Never.”

Blatter’s most recent contact ‘with lawyers from the United States Justice Department” was several months ago in Switzerland and was also attended by FIFA legal representatives, he says.

Blatter says: “I have been investigated in two or three matters but it’s no wrongdoing. So the only case which is pending for me is the Swiss case.”

Swiss federal prosecutors have also questioned Blatter, though he says “clarification” in their broader FIFA investigation and not related to a criminal proceedings opened against him in September 2015.

