Former England manager Steve McClaren takes up Tel Aviv coaching role

Former England manager Steve McClaren has agreed to join Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant to new manager Jordi Cruyff, the Israeli Premier League club said on Monday.

McClaren coached England for 16 months from 2006 before being sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2008 European Championships. He also previously managed Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

“I have huge respect for such a well known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season,” McClaren told Tel Aviv’s website (www.maccabi-tlv.co.il).

The 56-year-old previously worked with Cruyff at Manchester United where McClaren was assistant manager under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2001 while Cruyff played for the Premier League club.

McClaren also coached Dutch side FC Twente in two separate spells from 2008-10, leading them to the Dutch league title in 2010, and from 2012-13, where he resigned after a year due to poor performances that led to widespread criticism from fans.

