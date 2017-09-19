Rio Ferdinand to try his luck in boxing: Report

Rio Ferdinand enjoys spending his time, boxing in the gym. (Source: Twitter) Rio Ferdinand enjoys spending his time, boxing in the gym. (Source: Twitter)

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will start a new inning in his sporting career. According to the Daily Telegraph, the former defender, who is just two months away from his 39th birthday, will try his luck in boxing and aims to become a professional while he’s at it.

Ferdinand also posted a video in June on his Instagram account, of him trying boxing and tagged the World heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, with a caption, “Boxing Fridays…. left right left right… boom! Don’t beat around the bush…. When ya get ur licence back @gypsyking101 ?!!”

Ferdinand featured in 81 matches for England, beginning his international career in 1997. His club career began in 1996 when he signed for West Ham United, playing 127 matches during his four-year contract. He went on loan to Bournemouth for one season and later from 2000 to 2002 he made 54 appearances for Leeds United.

His career attained new heights when he joined Manchester United in 2002, winning numerous trophies at the club. He made 312 appearances for United, winning six Premier League titles, which came in 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13. He also won two League Cup titles in 2005–06, 2008–09 and a Champions League title in 2007-08.

Ferdinand enjoys spending his time, boxing in the gym. After the death of his wife Rebecca Ellison due to breast cancer in 2015, Ferdinand has worked hard in the gym to start a new life and is now focusing completely on boxing.

The former Manchester United captain will not be the first footballer to turn into a boxer, former Sheffield United player Curtis Woodhouse also did the same and went on to win the British light-welterweight title in 2012.

