Former DSA President Umesh Sood passes away

Former footballer and ex-president of Delhi Football Association, Umesh Sood passed away after a massive heart attack at his south Delhi residence. He was 73. Sood was admitted on Saturday to a nursing home following complaints of chest pain but was discharged late night after a check-up. But he died this morning.

Sood, a graduate from Delhi University’s Hindu College, played for Delhi’s reputed clubs like New Delhi Heroes and City Club in the Delhi Senior Division League.

He was elected as president of DSA in 1993 and served till 1998. During his tenure, the local league flourished and was held annually at the Ambedkar stadium. He procured sponsorship for each edition of the local league.

In 1998, he was re-elected as president of the DSA with late Syed Nasir Ali as secretary. During Sood’s tenure as president, the last stages of the DSA League were held under temporary installed floodlights. This led to capacity crowds witnessing the semifinals and final of the DSA League.

An excellent organiser, he was honoured by the AIFF and made manager of the Indian team in international tournaments.

He also played hockey for Khalsa Blues in the Delhi Hockey League and for Butlerian Club in basketball.

DSA has expressed its condolences over the demise of Sood.