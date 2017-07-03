Former Chelsea captain John Terry joins Aston Villa

John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal. (Source: Aston Villa) John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal. (Source: Aston Villa)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal after his contract expired on June 30 with the Premier League winners.

The former England captain joined the Championship side after playing 717 games for Chelsea in a total of 22 years at the Stamford Bridge. Despite interest from West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Stoke City, the 36-year-old chose to be with England’s second tier under manager Steve Bruce.

In a statement to Aston Villa, Terry said, “I am delighted to join Aston Villa. It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years. There are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.”

“I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”

PFA Player of the Year award winner in 2005, Terry also won 78 caps for England and represented his country at the World Cup and at the European Championships.

Terry has won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups as well as Champions League and Europa League with the Blues.

