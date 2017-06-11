Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos denies doping allegations

Roberto Carlos denied the accusations calling them ‘irresponsible’ and ‘extremely vague’. Roberto Carlos denied the accusations calling them ‘irresponsible’ and ‘extremely vague’.

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos denied all allegations against him that he took illegal stimulants during his time as a player.

A documentary released by ARD network claimed that the former footballer was named in a dossier given by Brazil’s anti-doping agency to the public prosecutor’s office in Sao Paulo in 2015.

He denied the accusations calling them ‘irresponsible’ and ‘extremely vague’.

“I vehemently repudiate the irresponsible accusations made by the German network ARD and reaffirm that I never used any artifice that gave me an advantage over my colleagues,” he said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The left-back added that he has been loyal throughout his career. “All my career I have fought for fairness and above all loyalty,” he said.

He added that he had never tested positive in his career of 20 years. “The lying accusations against me are completely against the way I think. In a career spanning more than 20 years I never tested positive for any substance that would modify my performance,” he said.

He also said that he would take legal action against those spreading the ‘lies’.

Carlos is a renowned footballer who won the La Liga four times with Real Madrid and the Champions League thrice. He is currently serving the post of a director with Los Blancos.

