Former Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan banned for 16-games for violently pushing linesman; watch video

Basakeshir’s midfielder Arda Turan, who is currently on loan from Barcelona to the Turkish club, received a 16-game ban by the Turkish FA after for violent conduct towards a linesman during the Super Lig draw with Sivaspor on Thursday. The Turkish player was punished with a 10-match suspension for pushing the assistant referee, while further three matches ban for insulting him and another three matches ban for threatening him.

The 31-year old was also fined 39,000 Turkish lire (£6,811). The incident occurred when Basaksehir were leading 1-0 in the crucial tie between the two teams. Showing displeasure on a decision by the referee, the midfielder, who has played 100 international matches for Turkey, shoved the official with both hands while continuing to protest against the decision and threatening him.

Arda Turan has a MELTDOWN 🤬 Sent off for pushing the linesman in a crucial title race clash 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RDNCzaEL4J — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) 4 May 2018

Turan was immediately shown a red card for the offence and was sent off in the match, and his side was reduced to 9-men. But Basaksehir, who are currently placed in the third place in the table, and are three points behind leaders Galatasaray, with two games remaining, managed to find a late goal, ending the match at 1-1.

Turan joined Barcelona in a sensational move from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 for £24m. But with the first-team opportunities being limited for the player in the club in the past two years, he moved to the Turkish club Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half season loan deal in January 2018.

