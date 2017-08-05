For me this will be the most difficult season of my career, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte says he is not satisfied with the depth of his squad. (Source: Reuters) Antonio Conte says he is not satisfied with the depth of his squad. (Source: Reuters)

The European transfer market is witnessing huge amounts of money being splurged for top stars and players. However, one man who seems visibly frustrated by transfer miscues is Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte. Thereby he has also admitted that the season could be tough for his side. Conte is reportedly annoyed by Chelsea’s inability to land his key transfer targets.

“For me, it will be the most difficult season of my career. I’m sure about this,” Conte said and added, There are many reasons that suggest to me next season will be very tough. I have this perception. I hope I am mistaken. In England the pressure is high. This league is the strongest in the world. You have six teams ready to fight for the title and only one wins it. You want to fight until the end for the title, but it won’t be easy.”

Despite spending more than 100 million on players like Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko Conte is still not satisfied and believes his squad is short of strength in depth.

Looking towards the possible solution, Conte said, “We have to wait for the best moment, the best solution. Everyone is trying to do their job. My job is to work and to try to improve my players, to create an identity for my team. For the rest I can tell my opinion, but then there is the club to make the final decision. In this moment we have a small squad. Everyone can see the situation, not because the coach shouts ‘I want this and this’. This is the reality. We hope in the future to improve this situation.”

