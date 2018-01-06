Football transfer window: Early rumblings and done deals

Philippe Coutinho’s move to Spain has almost been finalised. (Source: Reuters) Philippe Coutinho’s move to Spain has almost been finalised. (Source: Reuters)

It’s been just four days since the transfer window has opened and the rumour mills are already operating in full throttle. Here’s a recap of what has transpired in the last few days.

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

The Reds playmaker’s move to Spain has almost been finalised according to numerous news reports. With a reported price tag of around £150m, he could become the third most expensive transfer after Neymar and Mbappe. Coutinho has already appeared in a Nike advert with a Barca jersey.

Battle for Alexis Sanchez

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the Arsenal forward. City are willing to bid up to £30m for the Chile sensation. Reds see him as Coutinho’s prospective replacement.

PSG keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo almost quit last season following tax evasion allegations. PSG are reportedly willing to offer a deal to the tune of £500,000 a week for the Real Madrid legend.

Defensive reinforcement

Conte is reportedly interested in roping in Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro. Chelsea had failed to sign him last summer and this time they are expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit.

Kepa Arrizabalaga for Real Madrid

Real Madrid would be more than happy to meet Athletic Bilbao’s buyout clause of £17.8m for the Spain goalkeeper. His contract with Bilbao expires in June and he has refused to ink a new deal.

A Rose for Jose Mourinho

The Tottenham outcast has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer. Defender Danny Rose spent most of the 2017 season out with injury but that has not diminished Jose’s desire to sign him.

Dutch option for Olivier Giroud

Dutch club Fenerbahce are keen to sign up the French forward as Robin van Persie’s replacement. Linked with Everton and West Ham last season, Giroud may leave this month to fulfil his desire to get more game time.

DONE DEALS

Blues sign Barkley

After a deadline deal that did not click last summer, Chelsea have finally signed up Everton midfielder Ross Barkley (pic below) for a sum of £15m. His contract at Everton was expiring at the end of this season.

New kid on the block

Konstantinos Mavropanos is considered one of the brightest defenders in Greece. The U-21 Greece international is Arsenal’s first signing since the arrival of new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

