Transfer Rumours: Manchester United reportedly eyeing West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic

The biggest transfer rumour that broke out on Wednesday was that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Marko Arnautovic. The news was broken by Sky Sports, who reported that United are looking to boost up their midfield with the former Stoke City man. However, Sky added that the Austrian who won the Player of the Year award for the Hammers in the previous season is currently not for sale. The sources estimate the value of the 29-year old at £50 million.

Another report regarding the Red Devils was that Brazil international Fred, who is currently in England, is close to completing a move to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Manchester Evening News.

Meanwhile, Juventus have expressed confidence that Emre Can, who will be running out of his contract at Liverpool, is set to join the Serie A club from Liverpool this summer. The news was broken by Sky sources in Italy, who reported that Can will join Juventus by the end of the week.

With Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s agent announcing that the Polish forward wants to leave the club this summer to “eye” new challenge, Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to buy his services. According to Express, the Blues are set to enter into the £80m chase for Bayern striker.

Other major transfer gossip, rumours, and announcements:

* Frank Lampard has been officially announced as the manager for Championship club Derby County.

* John Terry has left Aston Villa after the club failed to qualify to the Premier League.

* Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues from Gremio Novorizontino

* According to French newspaper, Sport, PSG are ready to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo to switch the Ligue 1 club from Real Madrid. The club is willing to offer him an annual salary of €45m, and pay €150m to buy him from the La Liga club.

