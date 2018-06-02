Transfer rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Manchester United again, Mauricio Pochettino addresses Real Madrid rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with Manchester United yet again. (Source: File) Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with Manchester United yet again. (Source: File)

Much like every year, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester United. Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello on Friday told Sky Italia that the Portuguese star wants to go back to Manchester. “I think that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to go back to Manchester, to play for United and being coached by his compatriot Mourinho,” Capello said. The Spanish outlet Don Balon has further reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is open to let Ronaldo move to Manchester United.

With Zinedine Zidane announcing resignation as Real Madrid’s manager on Thursday, the wheels have been reportedly set in motion to bring a new manager to the role. Sky Sports reported that the Spanish club is considering bringing the current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to Madrid for the managerial role. The Argentine addressed the rumours on Friday and said that he is happy to stay with the North London club.

“I am very happy at Tottenham and I have just signed a new contract. I think that to talk about another team, never mind that we’re talking about one of the biggest, wouldn’t be good for anyone,” he said. He further said that he has not yet been contacted by the La Liga club. “I think Tottenham deserve all the respect. I am happy and we have a great project there. I hope I can keep developing the project we have.”What has to happen will happen,” the Spurs manager said. Pochettino further added that the new contract he signed two weeks ago does not have a release clause.

The troubles are reportedly continuing for another London club, Chelsea, where the potential move to replace manager Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri, has become complicated. La Gazetta dello Sport reported that the move has taken a hit with owner Roman Abramovich reluctant to pay the 8 million euros release clause for the former Napoli boss. A report from the Sky Sports added that the move is also being questioned due to a penalty that was given to Sarri for making homophobic remarks against Roberto Mancini during a Serie A match. The Daily Mail further reported that Chelsea are looking towards Laurent Blanc as the next manager now.

Other major transfer gossip, rumours, and announcements:

* Serie A club Lazio are keen to sign Barcelona’s Andre Gomes as a replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is reportedly leaving this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

* The Times have reported that Manchester United Marouane Fellaini will announce his future at the club within 48 hours.

* AC Milan are considering the sale of defender Leonardo Bonucci, in case he loses the right to play Europa League. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

