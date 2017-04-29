‘Football mission’ to kick off Monday

Players and other celebrities attended the curtain raiser Players and other celebrities attended the curtain raiser

The ‘Mission XI Million’ programme, designed to continue the football movement that has come about with the country’s decision to host the upcoming U-17 FIFA World Cup, is set to start off on Monday. Taking charge of the programme is the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), that has been tasked with the organisation of the event that was launched in New Delhi in February, by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel.

At the same time, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conducting scouting tournaments, under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. The program is split into three phases and will continue till late July.

The main objectives of the event are to create an atmosphere for football learning while scouting talent that will be groomed to be part of the national team that will compete in future Asian Championships. Emerging players will also be recruited by the CAPFs.

At the curtain raiser in Mumbai, the likes of former national hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay and award winning actor Govinda were present, along with chief guest, Olympian and legendary Indian footballer S S Narayan. Music composer and actor Anu Malik and Emraan Hashmi were also present.

