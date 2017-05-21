Legends Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso and Francesco Totti bring down the curtain this weekend

Xabi Alonso, Francesco Totti and Philipp Lahm are retiring this season. Xabi Alonso, Francesco Totti and Philipp Lahm are retiring this season.

With the football 2017 season almost at its end, some football stars are bringing down the curtains on their illustrious career. They have left an indelible mark and given unforgettable memories to fans, as their names go down the list of legends.

Here are some of the footballing legends retiring this season:

Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm announced his retirement in February saying that he will play his last match at the end of the 2017 season.

Lahm, who led Germany to their 2014 World Club victory, is leaving the German giants an year before his contract comes to an end. The defender played his entire career for Bayern, fetching eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League glory to the club.

“I can continue with my leadership style, giving my best every day, in every training, until the end of the season. I can keep doing it this season but not beyond,” he had said.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso announced his retirement from football at Bayern this season end. The Spaniard, who had earlier played for Liverpool where he won Champions League, signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid where he won another European tournament title as well as the Spanish league title. He then moved to the German side two years back where he won two Bundesliga titles.

“Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game,” wrote the midfielder on Twitter, announcing his retirement. Alonso had also won World Cup with his side in 2010.

Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti has been the pride of AS Roma, having dedicated 25 years of his life and career to the only club he ever played for.

The centre forward said, “It’s a fantastic feeling, I always wanted to end my career having only worn one shirt – the Roma one – and I think I earned it.”

Even though he has won only one title with the club (2000/01), he can hope for more even after his retirement as he has agreed to join the technical board of Roma.

Totti was also part of the Italian squad that won the World Cup in 2006.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd