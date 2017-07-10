Football is huge with Pakistan’s youth, says Ryan Giggs

Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs were among the soccer stars that arrived in Pakistan to play exhibition matches. (Source: AP) Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs were among the soccer stars that arrived in Pakistan to play exhibition matches. (Source: AP)

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was all praise for Pakistan’s love for the game after he was in the country for a two-match exhibition series along with football legend Ronaldinho. The series was organised to boost sports in the country. Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelk, David James and Luis Boa Morte were among other players who featured in the exhibition matches.

The teams, led by the two footballers, saw thousands of spectators as Ronaldinho’s team defeated Giggs’ 2-0. Giggs said after the match, “Football is huge here especially with the younger generation.”

The first of the two matches were played on astro turf pitch in a hockey stadium, pointing to the lack of infrastructure in the country. “I think Pakistan are at 200 in the world, so to bring it down you need infrastructure and also the best coaches in the world to teach the players how to play,” Giggs said.

Ronaldinho posted a video on his official Twitter account, thanking Karachi.

After the Sri Lankan cricket team was attacked in Lahore in 2009, security has been a major concern in the country. Giggs said that they wanted to send across a message that Pakistan is a safe country to visit. There was full security provided by Pakistani soldiers to the foreign footballers. “We want to give a message that Pakistan is a safe country to visit,” Giggs said in the presence of an armed escort.

