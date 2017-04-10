Week of exciting football on offer in the top leagues

As the Champions League enters its quarter-finals stage, exciting matches await this week, with the week coming to an end with Premier League clash of Manchester United vs Chelsea. If that doesn’t get you all pumped for the upcoming week of football, there is also the Milan derby in the Serie A.

Dortmund vs Monaco (Wednesday, 12.15 am)

Borussia Dortmund would be fretting on injury concerns with Marco Reus. (Source: AP) Borussia Dortmund would be fretting on injury concerns with Marco Reus. (Source: AP)

While Dortmund got crushed by Bayern Munich this weekend, Monaco was destroyed by Paris St. Germain in the French League. Both the teams have similar concerns as they prepare for the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Juventus vs Barcelona ( Wednesday 12.15 am)

Barcelona come into the Champions League fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Malaga. (Source: AP) Barcelona come into the Champions League fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Malaga. (Source: AP)

Underdogs Juventus look more hopeful as they prepare to host Barcelona this week after their shock 2-0 loss to 15th placed Malaga in La Liga on Saturday. The Italian side have been undefeated in their last 21 matches in all UEFA competitions. They however must not forget that they are up against comeback heroes Barca who destroyed PSG 6-5 on aggregate in dramatic fashion.

Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City (Thursday, 12.15 am)

Leicester City beat Sevilla in their Champions League encounter. (Source: Reuters) Leicester City beat Sevilla in their Champions League encounter. (Source: Reuters)

Defending Premier League champions Leicester City have had a lackluster season just a point away from relegation. However, their chances as well as performance improved after the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri. The interim manager Craig Shakespeare’s winning streak however came to an end on Sunday at the hands of Everton.

Leicester’s only scope of winning is by stopping Antoine Griezmann who also scored the equalising goal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Unfortunately for Leicester, captain Wes Morgan, whose absence cost them a 4-2 loss at Everton on Sunday, will be missing due to a back injury.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (Thursday, 12.15 am)

Real Madrid got the better of Napoli in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. (Source: AP) Real Madrid got the better of Napoli in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. (Source: AP)

This is possibly the most awaited match ever since the draw was made for the quarterfinals. It pits the two leaders of the Bundesliga and La Liga respectively with a promise of a number of goals.

Both teams come into it with injury issues – Bayern Munich have Mats Hummels’ out with an ankle injury and Manuel Neur has a foot injury; meanwhile Real Madrid will be without Pepe and Raphael Varane.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan (Saturday, 4pm)

AC Milan take on local rivals Inter with a place in the Europa League on the line. (Source: AP) AC Milan take on local rivals Inter with a place in the Europa League on the line. (Source: AP)

Inter will be missing Roberto Gagliardini in the derby clash of Serie A against a strong AC Milan who look comfortable after beating Palermo 4-0. The win helped them overtake Inter, who faced a surprise defeat to Crotone, at the sixth position. Milan also looks more confident after winning four of the last six games in comparison to Inter winning only two.

Manchester United vs Chelsea (Sunday, 8.30 pm)

Chelsea have a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table. (Source: AP) Chelsea have a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table. (Source: AP)

Chelsea prepare to host United and former-manager Jose Mourinho in the Premier League. United would look to avenge the humiliating 4-0 defeat the last time they visited the Stamford Bridge. It looks difficult for fifth placed United to deny Chelsea, who have a seven point difference over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, a victory. With Wayne Rooney injured and Marcus Rashford doubtful, Mourinho will need to make a decision up-top but the win over Sunderland would be a much needed boost.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd