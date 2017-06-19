Florentino Perez to stay Real Madrid president till 2021

Florentino Perez will continue his reign as Real Madrid president for fifth term. (Source: AP File) Florentino Perez will continue his reign as Real Madrid president for fifth term. (Source: AP File)

Florentino Perez will continue as Real Madrid president until 2021 after no candidates emerged to contest the elections against him. With the deadline of Sunday to register candidacy for the post, no candidates appeared to contest the incumbent, it was announced by the reigning World, European and Spanish champions.

Perez in his fifth spell has been at the helm of the Spanish capital club since 2009 and overseen three European titles added to the trophy cabinet during this period. In this time, he has barely had to contend with a rival for the post ever since changes were made to the internal candidates in 2012.

As per the new rules, an aspiring candidate needs to have been a member of Real Madrid, a socio, for 20 years instead of the previous 10 years and issue a personal financial guarantee of over 75 million Euros with a Spanish bank. These rules have starved off any potential challengers with no candidate in 2013 and same this time around since the electoral process began on June 8. This has ensured Perez will continue his presidency for a third successive mandate and fifth overall.

Perez became president of the club in 2000 where he removed Lorenzo Sanz off the perch with a promise of delivering Luis Figo from Barcelona. He subsequently delivered on that by bringing in the former Portuguese international for a then record sum of 62 million Euros. He oversaw the Galactico Era which had the club boast the likes David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo all at the same time. But despite the marketing goldmine, the team suffered on the pitch prompting his resignation in 2006.

He returned in 2009 and once again delivered with two big signings in Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo. Where Kaka didn’t get the success he enjoyed with former club AC Milan, Ronaldo in his eight years has come up as the club’s highest scorer.

