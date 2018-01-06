Top News

Fleetwood Town hold Leicester City to 0-0 draw in FA Cup

Jamie Vardy, who once played for Fleetwood, was not included in the Midlands club's lineup, spending a chilly lunchtime watching from the stands.

By: Reuters | Published: January 6, 2018 9:55 pm
Fleetwood Town held Leicester City to a 0-0 draw.
Third-tier Fleetwood Town kicked off a hectic FA Cup third-round schedule by holding Premier League Leicester City to a 0-0 draw at their Highbury Stadium on Saturday.

A large crowd on the Lancashire coast had precious little to cheer with defences dominating a dull game, although Fleetwood had the better chances.

Leicester, Premier League champions in 2016, were restricted to half chances and failed to have an attempt on target.

Fleetwood came closest to winning in stoppage time when Ashley Hunter’s deflected shot from 25 metres hit the post, came off the face of Leicester keeper Eldin Jakupovic, then hit the upright again.

There are 25 FA Cup third-round ties on Saturday, including an all top-flight clash between leaders Manchester City and Burnley. Holders Arsenal are at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

