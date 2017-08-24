Only in Express

Flamengo to face Cruzeiro in Brazilian Cup final

Flamengo advanced after beating city rivals Botafogo 1-0 following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Former Athletico Madrid midfielder Diego got the winner after some sublime skill from Colombian team mate Orlando Berrio.

Flamengo will face Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Cup final after both teams won tense semi-finals on Wednesday. Flamengo advanced after beating city rivals Botafogo 1-0 following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego got the winner after some sublime skill from Colombian team mate Orlando Berrio.

A goal from Hudson helped Cruzeiro beat holders Gremio 1-0 in the other semifinal, making the tie 1-1 on aggregate and sending it to a shootout. Cruzeiro scored three of their spot kicks while Gremio scored two.

The first of the two-leg final takes place on September 7.

