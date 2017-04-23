Five talking points from Chelsea’s foray into the FA Cup final over Tottenham

Willian scored the first two goals for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters) Willian scored the first two goals for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2, with two goals in the last 15 minutes, to reach the final of the FA Cup. The entertaining game was the first time that two teams at the top of the Premier League table have played each other in an FA Cup semi-final since 1999.

Here are five talking points from the exciting match:

Willian’s brace

Willian started the game with the opening goal in the fifth minute and added another in the 52nd. First the freekick and then a penalty, the Brazilian gave Chelsea the lead with both goals after Tottenham’s Harry Kane put them on level in the 18th minute. It was his free kick and penalty, sending Hugo Lloris in the other direction, that kept the Blues in the lead.

Hazard an ideal substitute for Willian

Eden Hazard who was ‘rested’ for the first sixty minutes of the match proved why he is meant to be on the field. Hazard, who has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, sent the ball into the back of the net in the 75th minute through a Spurs dominated penalty area. He then set up Nemanja Matic for a brilliant goal from 25 yards, killing Spurs’ hopes to reach the Cup final with just 10 minutes left.

Christian Eriksen assists

Tottenham managed to give a tough fight to the League leaders all thanks to Christian Eriksen who assisted both the goals for his side. The right-wing cross with his left foot and the beauty of a pass to Dele Alli helped them bring the game to level twice in the first 50 minutes. The Danish footballer was a trouble to Chelsea throughout.

Conte’s smart substitutions

Antonio Conte knows what he is doing and he shut his critics up with this game. It was a surprise when Hazard and Diego Costa were not in the starting XI but he knew when to bring them on. When the game became tough at 2-2 for Conte, he released his arsenal. While Hazard scored in the 75th minute to give Chelsea the lead, while Nemanja Matic sealaed the win with a goal in the 80th minute.

Tottenham still up for title challenge

Despite losing the crucial semi-final game, second placed Tottenham seek to overtake the leaders in the Premier League table, with six games remaining for both the sides to play. While Chelsea saw a shock defeat in the hands of Manchester United in their last Premier game, Tottenham have been on a dream run. Spurs trail Chelsea by four points and gave a tough fight to Chelsea to remain strong contenders in the title race.

