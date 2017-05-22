Five players that helped Real Madrid seal the La Liga title

Real Madrid players celebrate winning the La Liga title. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid players celebrate winning the La Liga title. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid sealed the title with an away win over Malaga on Sunday. The Spanish giants needed only a draw to win the match but ensured an even happier finish with a 2-0 win, pipping Barcelona by three points to claim the title after five years.

Although there is no dearth of talent in Real Madrid and it is difficult to select a few from what makes one of the best teams in the world, here are the key players in Madrid’s final triumph against Malaga:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in his best form this season, strengthened his dominance by becoming the key to Real Madrid’s success, especially in the later stages of the season.

He ended as the highest goal scorer of the Spanish season with 25 goals and has come to his side’s rescue when the club needed him the most. The Portuguese also scored the opening goal of the final match within two minutes of the game.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has set the season blazing with his superb midfield skills. With 17 assists across the season, the German has played the most in the injury-ridden season for Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos

The Spaniard Sergio Ramos has not only been the backbone of Madrid defense, but has also rescued his side multiple times with his miracle late goals, the most crucial being the equaliser during El Clasico back in December.

Isco

Taking full advantage of Gareth Bale’s absence, Isco has given wonderful performances to make a statement that he is worthy of playing in the regular Starting XI. The Spanish Internation has scored ten league goals this La Liga season.

Casemiro

Defensive midfielder Casemiro has seen himself promoted to the Starting XI under Zinedine Zidane. The Brazilian duo Casemiro and Marcelo have been crucial in getting the ball back for Real, who would have not had the same fate without Casemiro’s brilliance.

