Five I-League clubs write to AIFF against eight foreign players

I-League clubs wrote to AIFF against eight foreign players quota. (Source: File) I-League clubs wrote to AIFF against eight foreign players quota. (Source: File)

Five I-League clubs on Tuesday wrote to the All India Football Federation that they were against registration of eight foreign players per side in the next football season. Only Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are learnt to be pushing for the eight foreign players quota in the league.

The list of the clubs who have written to the national football committee include vice-president Larsing Ming Sawyan’s Shillong Lajong FC. The five teams expressed problems of including more foreigners in the teams. Two out of the eight foreign players registered should be of Asian origin, according to the recommendations.

Churchill Brothers remained indecisive over the recommendation, that has the support of only Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

ISL was given official status last week by AIFF, hence confirming that it will run as parallel to the I-League as India’s official football tournament in the 2017/18 season. It also meant hat ISL winners will be granted a spot in the qualifiers for the AFC Cup through a play-off.

The I-League currently allows teams to register and play a maximum of four foreigners, one of whom must be from an Asian country, in keeping with the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) continental competition rules.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd