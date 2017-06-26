Latest News

Five best goals of the week: Kerem Demirbay scores a screamer

The five best goals of the week include Paul Pogba's 'dab goal', screamers, bicycle kick among others. With the ongoing Confederations Cup reaching its semifinal stage, the week was full of powerful performances by the participating countries.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 26, 2017 11:22 am
Kerem Demirbay Kerem Demirbay helped Germany win the match 3-1. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

With the ongoing Confederations Cup reaching its semifinal stage, the week was full of powerful performances by the participating countries who wanted to book a spot in the last four. There were other youngsters in lesser known teams and tournaments who made their mark by scoring the goals of their lives.

Here are the five best goals from the week:

Making only his second appearance for his country Germany, Kerem Demirbay scored a fabulous screamer in Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon. Germany won the match 3-1.

Paul Pogba scored one of his dab goals in a charity matches organised in Colombia. Only Pogba could make the goal look so easy as he dropped a dab before the ball even went in.

A bicycle goal has to feature in the week’s best goals. And this time it was scored by Ike Opara fir Sporting Kansas City against the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

Matheus Rossetto scored a brilliant screamer against Vitoria to help his team win the match 4-1.

Czech defender Micheal Luftner scored a stunner past Gianluigi Donnarumma as they beat Italy 3-1. The goal saw Czech Republic move on to three points alongside Italy in Group C.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Kohli - Kumble saga
Kidambi Srikanth showed he had the game to beat anyone 