Five best goals of the week: Kerem Demirbay scores a screamer

Kerem Demirbay helped Germany win the match 3-1. (Source: Reuters) Kerem Demirbay helped Germany win the match 3-1. (Source: Reuters)

With the ongoing Confederations Cup reaching its semifinal stage, the week was full of powerful performances by the participating countries who wanted to book a spot in the last four. There were other youngsters in lesser known teams and tournaments who made their mark by scoring the goals of their lives.

Here are the five best goals from the week:

Making only his second appearance for his country Germany, Kerem Demirbay scored a fabulous screamer in Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon. Germany won the match 3-1.

How much this goal will upset every Paul Pogba detractor who swims in jealousy makes this all the more sweeter. pic.twitter.com/E0KVOgIphZ — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) 25 June 2017

Paul Pogba scored one of his dab goals in a charity matches organised in Colombia. Only Pogba could make the goal look so easy as he dropped a dab before the ball even went in.

Ike Opara’s incredible goal puts #SportingKC up 2-0!#LAvSKC is on FSKC and FSGO right now. #WeTogether pic.twitter.com/WK1J5RTzYp — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) 25 June 2017

A bicycle goal has to feature in the week’s best goals. And this time it was scored by Ike Opara fir Sporting Kansas City against the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

Matheus Rossetto Long Range Screamer vs Vitória (4-1) – http://t.co/2BVDhOPhLO via @DailymotionUSA — WF Productions (@productionsWF) 25 June 2017

Matheus Rossetto scored a brilliant screamer against Vitoria to help his team win the match 4-1.

Czech defender Micheal Luftner scored a stunner past Gianluigi Donnarumma as they beat Italy 3-1. The goal saw Czech Republic move on to three points alongside Italy in Group C.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd