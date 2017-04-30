Fit-again Kaka scores for Orlando City on emotional return

Latest News

Kaka made a triumphant return from injury with a goal in Orlando City's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids in the Major League Soccer.

By: Reuters | Published:April 30, 2017 2:30 pm
Kaka had been out since leaving the season opener with a hamstring injury.

Kaka made a triumphant return from injury with a goal in Orlando City’s 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the Major League Soccer on Saturday. The 35-year-old Brazilian, who had been out since leaving the season opener with a hamstring injury, was inserted in the 60th minute and he scored in the stoppage time.

“I cannot put in words what I’m feeling, the emotions to be back to be playing, to score and win another game at home,” the former Brazil midfielder told reporters.

“When I came on the field and all of the supporters clapped for me and were saying my name, it was unbelievable.

“Today, I showed that I’m ready to join the team again and be part of this amazing group,” added Kaka, the league’s highest paid player.

Orlando (6-1-0) also got its first goal of the campaign from Carlos Rivas who helped the team stay perfect at home.

