India win first friendly away match in over a decade, beat Cambodia 3-2

The Indian football team recorded a remarkable 3-2 win over Cambodia. A spell of three minutes immediately after the interval settled the issue for Sunil Chettri and co. as Jeje and Sandesh Jhingan scored two give India a two goal lead over the home side.

India got off to a slow start, as admitted by coach Stephen Constantine and that invited pressure from the Cambodians. There were quite a few close calls before India unexpectedly took the lead. It came from a corner that wasn’t cleared well by the home side and Sunil Chettri had a tap in.

But Cambodia caught India just as they were celebrating when they scored as soon as play resumed. The first half hence ended with a goal each for both sides. India came out with all gun blazing in the second half to extend their lead to 3-1. Both the goalscorers, Jeje and Sandesh Jhingan had come on as half time substitutes. Jeje has now scored nine goals in as many appearances for India.

Changing over, India made an instant impact as a one-two between Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lelpekhlua found the former in the clear, but his rasping left-footer was fisted back by the rival Goalkeeper.

Cambodia nicked one back and towards the end, troubled the Indians with wave after wave of attacks. India remained calm and kept hitting them on the counter, with Jeje almost scoring a second goal in the dying minutes. In the end, the game ended with the scoreline 3-2 in India’s favour. This was India’s, first awway win in a friendly in over a decade.

