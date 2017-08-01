Latest News

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino undergoes medical at Inter Milan

Inter Milan confirmed that Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing a medical. He is set to join Inter Milan for a fee of 24 million euros ($28 million) under a four-year contract

By: Reuters | Published:August 1, 2017 5:31 pm
Matias Vecino is Inter’s fifth signing in the summer transfer window. (Source: AP)
Top News

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing a medical at Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on its website on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international, capped 13 times, is set to join Inter Milan for a fee of 24 million euros ($28 million) under a four-year contract, Italian media report.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Florentine club 3-1/2 years ago from Uruguayan club Nacional, made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.

Vecino is Inter’s fifth signing in the summer transfer window and the second from Serie A rivals Fiorentina after fellow midfielder Borja Valero.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Jul 29, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
29
Zone B - Match 4
FT
35
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (35-29)
Jul 30, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
29
Zone A - Match 5
FT
28
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (29-28)
Jul 30, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
21
Zone B - Match 6
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21)
Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone A - Match 7
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 8
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone A - Match 9

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 