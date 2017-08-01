Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino undergoes medical at Inter Milan

Matias Vecino is Inter’s fifth signing in the summer transfer window. (Source: AP) Matias Vecino is Inter’s fifth signing in the summer transfer window. (Source: AP)

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing a medical at Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on its website on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international, capped 13 times, is set to join Inter Milan for a fee of 24 million euros ($28 million) under a four-year contract, Italian media report.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Florentine club 3-1/2 years ago from Uruguayan club Nacional, made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.

Vecino is Inter’s fifth signing in the summer transfer window and the second from Serie A rivals Fiorentina after fellow midfielder Borja Valero.

