FIFA World Cup 2018 draw live updates: 32 teams to be divided into six groups

Live FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: Gary Lineker fronts the draw this year. (Source: Reuters) Live FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: Gary Lineker fronts the draw this year. (Source: Reuters)

After a roller coaster qualifying campaign that saw a few giants fall by the wayside and a few surprise qualifications, the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2018 is upon us. The 32 teams that have been qualified have been arranged into four pots from which they will segregate into eight groups. What is unique about this edition of the World Cup draw is that the teams have been arranged into pots according to their rankings, a practice that was never followed earlier. This year, former England striker and television presenter Gary Lineker will be fronting the draw, which is rather strange considering his long-standing criticism of FIFA.

All eyes will be on names like Argentina, Brazil, England, Spain and defending champions Germany but this season also sees quite a few unexpected additions. Sweden pretty much came into the tournament at the expense of Italy. Iceland’s dream run continues. They had an incredible run in the Euro 2016 and have now become the smallest nation by population to seal a World Cup berth. It looked like we could have a World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Portugal, though, pulled themselves together while Argentina needed a hat-trick from Messi to make it past Ecuador and into the World Cup. And so, the stage Catch live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2018 draw.

Live updates of FIFA World Cup 2018 Final draw:

1935 hrs IST: First up, a crash course on how the draw works; The 32 teams that have booked a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals will be split into eight groups featuring a team from each Pot. There are four such Pots in which all the teams are currently placed according to their FIFA rankings. Russia, as the hosts, along with defending champions Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France come in as the highest ranked teams in the draw.

Russia will get the top spot in Group A (A1) and the other subsequent top seeds will take up the top spots of subsequent groups. The remaining positions are the ones that will be decided in the draw. And of course, no team from the same continent will play in the same group, so we will not have an Argentina vs Brazil in the group stage itself, unlike the ICC World Cup in which we always see an India vs Pakistan in the group stage. Confused? You can read more here.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd