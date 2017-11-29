FIFA World Cup 2018 Draw: How the draw will work, who will host the show, who is in which pot

Sign with the 2018 FIFA World Cup logo in Moscow. (Source: Reuters) Sign with the 2018 FIFA World Cup logo in Moscow. (Source: Reuters)

After excruciating period of qualifying in respective continental qualifying and inter-continental playoffs for some, FIFA World Cup 2018 draw is upon us to determine who is paired with whom for next year’s extravaganza. Scheduled to be held in Russia, FIFA World Cup will see 32 teams in action vying for the coveted trophy and a chance at the top prize in international football.

Before the first ball out of a pot is plucked, let’s take a look at the basics of how the draw will work, who will be involved in the draw and which teams are in what plot.

How does the FIFA World Cup draw work?

The draw will take place at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on Friday, December 1. It will be hosted by former England forward Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya. The appointment of Lineker came as a surprise considering he has been a strong critic of th corruption-affected FIFA.

The 32 teams that have booked their place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals will be split into eight groups featuring a team from each pot. Due to their larger qualifying spots, only Europe can have two teams in the same group.

When is the FIFA World Cup draw, on what channel and online streaming

Who is in which pot?

The four pots for the tournament draw are:

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran.

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia.

Who are the top seeds?

Russia, as the hosts, along with defending champions Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France come in as the highest ranked teams in the draw.

Who will perform the draw and which football players will be present?

The historic State Kremlin Palace in Moscow will be graced by the presence of football’s legendary personalities. Lineker, 1986 Golden Boot winner, will play host with assistance from eight giants of the game: France’s Laurent Blanc, England’s Gordon Banks, Brazil’s Cafu, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, Uruguay’s Diego Forlan, Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Spain’s Carles Puyol and Russia’s Nikita Simonyan.

What is the procedure for the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw?

One after another, each team from every pot will go into the draw. So the groups will be drawn from Group A to Group H. Hosts Russia will occupy the top spot in Group A (A1) while the other top seeds will occupy the top spots in the remaining groups. The position for the remaining teams (2, 3 and 4) will be decided based on the draw.

As is customary for the Finals draw, the order of the matches at the World Cup will be decided by plucking a ball from the team pots and then another from the group pots.

With the exception of UEFA (Europe’s football governing body), which has more qualifiers (14) than there are groups (8), no teams from the same continent can be in the same group.

When is the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins on June 14, 2018 with Russia playing the opener. The final will be played on July 15. Both showpiece games will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

