FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy experience kicks off on Saturday

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner’s Trophy can be experienced on Saturday in Delhi and it will be open to children from Mission XI Million and football fans from across the National Captial Region.

The official trophy will be displayed at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium as a Mission XI Million festival is being held to experience the U-17 World Cup trophy, which will be up for display at India Gate the next day. It will be open for fans to see the beautiful trophy and take pictures with the silverware.

Project Director of Local Organising Committee Joy Bhattacharjya said, “This is a start of an incredible journey. The first actual FIFA World Cup to come to India, and it’s a once in a lifetime experience for someone to come close enough to it, to take a picture with it, to be with something that the world will be vying for in less than two months’ time. This is really special.”

The idea behind the trophy experience is to give fans in India a glimpse of the football extravaganza that awaits in October as eight cities have been selected to host the U-17 World Cup teams in India.

The winning team will lift the trophy in the final match on October 28.

