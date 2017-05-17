FIFA U-17 World Cup tickets sold out in Kolkata

On May 15, category three tickets were made available for Rs 48. On May 15, category three tickets were made available for Rs 48.

Tickets of FIFA U- 17 World Cup matches, to be held at the Salt Lake stadium were sold out in less than 12 hours.

In the first phase after its launch, the venue package tickets for Kolkata were fixed at throwaway prices of Rs 480, 960 and 1920 for the 10 matches including the summit clash on October 28. All the tickets were marked “sold out” in red in the FIFA website, even as tickets were “available” across the remaining five venues.

“It’s a competition. I’ve been told that the Bengalis like football very much, it should reflect on the ticket sales,” Ceppi had said while making the announcement on May 14.

The tickets were available on the tournament website after 7:11 PM on Tuesday.

On May 15, category three tickets were made available for Rs 48. Sports Minister Viajy Goel had said during the launch that the tickets are priced low so as to make sure that the tournament attracts as many people as possible. Those interested can buy a full package of tickets for a venue. The price for that would be Rs 48 multiplied by the number of matches. For example, Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium is confirmed to host 10 matches during the tournament and so, the price for the full package of tickets would be Rs 480.

