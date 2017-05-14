FIFA U-17 World Cup ticket sales to reflect most passionate football city in India, says Javier Ceppi

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 tournament director Javier Ceppi said that the ticketing sales will be begin at 7.11 pm on Tuesday. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 tournament director Javier Ceppi said that the ticketing sales will be begin at 7.11 pm on Tuesday.

Javier Ceppi, tournament director of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, addressed the media on Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake to discuss the progress of preparations and on the upcoming Ticketing Launch.

He said that the tickets of the final, scheduled to take place in Kolkata, will cost less than Rs 50.

Giving the significance of starting the ticketing sales at 7.11 pm on Tuesday, Ceppi said, “As you all know, it would start on Tuesday, 7.11 pm which is 1911 hrs because we wanted to honour some very important date in Indian football. It was the first time an Indian football team (Mohun Bagan) beat an English team on a final of an important tournament. It was important for India’s football. It was important for India’s history and it was extremely important for Kolkata. Here we all love football. This is why we wanted to open the ticketing on 1911 hrs.”

Season tickets for ten matches will be available for Rs 480, 960 and 1920. Ceppi explained the ticket costs and discounts, saying, “That effectively means that we would open up ticketing for the ten matches in Kolkata. The ticketing will be of three different categories. The ticket price of the final or any other match will be Rs 48. There will also be other category tickets for Rs 96 and Rs 192. Those who buy the tickets first will be rewarded with a 60% discount on the original prices.”

He opened a competition of the number of ticket sales among Indian cities, saying that it would reflect on how passionate the city is for football. He said, “The number of sales of the tickets will also tell us which city buys the most number of tickets. It will be easy for us to find out which city likes football the most. So if Bengalis like football as much as they think they do, it should reflect on ticket sales.”

“Why it would reflect on the love for the game is because they would not know the players. They just know that there is going to be a football match. If you are a football fan, you need to be at the stadium, regardless of who is playing.”

“Just the way the teams are going to be competing to be the best in the world, Indian cities will be competing for who has the most passionate fans in the country,” he added.

