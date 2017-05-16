FIFA U-17 World Cup ticket sales online: Everything you need to know

FIFA U-17 World Cup has the official slogan of ‘Football Takes Over’. FIFA U-17 World Cup has the official slogan of ‘Football Takes Over’.

The ticket sales for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 was officially launched on Monday, May 15, 2017. Barcelona and Spain great Carles Puyol commemorated the launch alongwith Sports Minister Vijay Goel and FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament vice-president Babul Supriyo with tournament director Javier Ceppi also being present. It is the first time India is hosting any FIFA tournament.

What time will the tickets be available?

Although the launch officially happened on May 15, the tickets will be available to the general public from May 16. The time when then tickets go live is 7:11 PM or 1911 hours. The time has been set in honour of Mohun Bagan’ss triumph over British team East Yorkshire Regiment in the year 1911. The team was also paid homage with the commemorative first ticket being handed over to the descendant of Shibdas Bhaduri who was the captain of the team.

From where can the tickets be bought?

The tickets will be available on the tournament website. The link for the ticket sales will go live only after 7:11 PM on Tuesday.

Your chance to book your place in history! Tickets go LIVE in less than 24 hours for India's first FIFA tournament! #FootballTakesOver pic.twitter.com/i2FYEHDpBr — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 15 May 2017

What is the price of the tickets?

On May 15, category three tickets would be made available for Rs 48. Goel had said during the launch that the tickets are priced low so as to make sure that the tournament attracts as many people as possible. Those interested can buy a full package of tickets for a venue. The price for that would be Rs 48 multiplied by the number of matches. For example, Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium is confirmed to host 10 matches during the tournament and so, the price for the full package of tickets would be Rs 480.

Category one and two tickets will be made available later and they will cost Rs 800 and Rs 1600 respectively.

Which are the venues that are to host the matches?

For now, the confirmed venues are New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati. While all venues are completed, Kochi is yet to be ready with its stadium with the Kerala government promising that the city will meet the deadline put out by the tournament’s organising committee.

