FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks-off on October 6, Final on October 28

FIFA U-17 World Cup has the official slogan of ‘Football Takes Over’. FIFA U-17 World Cup has the official slogan of ‘Football Takes Over’.

The schedule and the official slogan of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India was unveiled on Monday with the high profile tournament getting underway on October 6. The first two games, double-headers, will be played in Navi Mumbai (at the DY Patil Stadium) and New Delhi (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) at 5 PM local time and there would be the second game on the day at 8 PM.

The action then shifts to Goa (at Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium) and Kochi (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) the very next day (October 7) with the games scheduled to be played at 5 PM and 8 PM. Thereafter, on October 8, Guwahati (at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium) and Kolkata (Salt Lake Stadium) will be the next group games with kick-offs at 5 PM and 8 PM.

As was stated during the inspection, Delhi hasn’t been given a match after Diwali due to the air being difficult to breathe for the young athletes.

ALSO READ | FIFA U-17 World Cup: Kolkata to host the Final at Salt Lake Stadium

In an action packed three weeks, October 15, October 19, October 20, October 23, October 24, October 26 and October 27 will be rest days during the tournament. The semi-finals will be played in Mumbai and Guwahati on October 25 with the final set for October 28 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

India, by virtue of being hosts, have already qualified for the tournament. So have: Iran, Iraq, Japan, North Korea, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, New Caledonia and New Zealand. Qualifying from Europe, North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) and Africa (CAF) will be get done in the coming months. The draw will be made on July 7 in Mumbai.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd