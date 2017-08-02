FIFA U-17 World Cup: New ticketing strategy to help pick up sale in Goa

Javier Ceppi said that sale of tickets in Goa will go physical. Javier Ceppi said that sale of tickets in Goa will go physical.

Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup Javier Ceppi said on Wednesday that sales of tickets in Goa will go physical. Ceppi said that they will install physcial ticket sales near Fatorda Stadium in Goa for the convenience of football fans.

Understanding the different venues and their purchasing patterns, Ceppi said, “Closer to the tournament we will be installing physical ticket sales system near Fatorda stadium for the convenience of the football crazy fans in Goa.”

He further said, “Not many people in the country will get a chance to boast about witnessing Germany and Brazil live in a FIFA World Cup game in India. We are confident that the fans in Goa will march to the stadium in massive numbers when they look at the teams and players coming down to play at the venue, such as Vinícius Júnior who it tipped to be the new Neymar.”

The step has been taken after ticket sales in Goa did not match expectations despite the state being known for its love for football. “Everybody in Goa is aware that their state is hosting India’s first FIFA tournament. We urge people whoever has the capacity and access to book tickets online should waste no time to be sure that they will be a part of the history. Physical ticket sales are usually on first come first serve basis and the huge crowds lining up at the stalls might not present the fans an opportunity to get their favourite seat during the games.” Javier concluded,” added Ceppi.

The first match in Goa is on Sunday, 7th October with Germany taking on Costa Rica at 5 pm and Iran locking horns with Guinea later at 8 pm.

