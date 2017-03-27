FIFA U-17 World Cup: Kolkata to host the Final at Salt Lake Stadium

Salt Lake Stadium will play host to the final of the marquee event. (Source: PTI File) Salt Lake Stadium will play host to the final of the marquee event. (Source: PTI File)

With the preparations for the U17 World Cup underway and FIFA officials in the country to check different venues, the schedule and the slogan for the big event was also unveiled. The biggest announcement, however, is that Kolkata will host the Final. The venue will be the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in a city that has traditionally been known for its football fever.

The final of the 24-team event, the first big FIFA tournament to be held in the country, will be on October 28. The two semifinals will be hosted by Guwahati and Navi Mumbai.

The big stage event is less than 200 days away and the six chosen venues are working against the time to be ready for the event with FIFA officials expressing delight with just the Navi Mumbai venue and calling it as the ‘benchmark’ to be followed.

The tournament will start in New Delhi and Navi Mumbai with the first double headers being held on October 6. The quarterfinals will be in Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Kolkata, while Guwahati and Navi Mumbai will play host to the semi-finals. The final, as already mentioned, will be held in Kolkata.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup is an exciting milestone for the growth of football in India and it has now reached a very important stage. The match schedule has been created following a thorough analysis of players’ health, competition format, team movements, weather, local festivities, geography and other factors. Each venue will host at least eight matches, and we took existing infrastructure into account, as well as local enthusiasm, when allotting the matches,” said Head of FIFA Tournaments, Jaime Yarza.

The draw for FIFA U-17 World Cup will take place on July 7 in Mumbai.

