FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Another chance to buy tickets for final in Kolkata

FIFA local organising committee project director Joy Bhattacharjya said on Tuesday that even though all the tickets in the three phases for matches in the Salt Lake Stadium have been sold out, there are still tickets left to be sold out in the fourth phase.

Tickets are being sold in Kolkata for Rs 80, 200, 400 and 800. Bhattacharjya said, “All tickets in three phases are sold out but that does not mean there are no more tickets.”

“Despite the massive response from the fans in Kolkata, we are pleased to inform that tickets to many big games including the Round of 16 and Quarter finals are still available. A lot of tickets for England and Chile games are still available for fans as well.”

“We are glad Kolkata has some quality games in the group stage matches that include the likes of players such as Jadon Sancho who is currently training with senior Manchester City squad,” added Bhattacharjya.

Joy also confirmed that the ticket sales in Delhi for the India matches has witnessed massive interest. “Sales in Delhi has definitely picked up after it was announced India will play at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital,” he concluded.

Goa, however, has not shown the kind of sales that were expected. Bhattacharja blamed connectivity issues for the same.

FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 kicks off on October 06, 2017.

