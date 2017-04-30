FIFA to honour Mohun Bagan when they begin selling tickets for U-17 World Cup

FIFA will honour Mohun Bagan at the start of the ticketing process for U-17 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Twitter) FIFA will honour Mohun Bagan at the start of the ticketing process for U-17 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Twitter)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will be honouring Mohun Bagan as they start selling tickets for the Under-17 World Cup that will be hosted by India this year.

In a memorable day that went down the history of Indian football as well as India’s struggle for freedom against their colonial masters, Mohun Bagan defeated Yorkshire on July 29th, 1911. With the feat, Mohun Bagan became the first ever team of only Indian players to have defeated a British team.

The match was symbolic in more than one way and played as an important part in India’s uprising against their colonial masters. Indians viewed it as not just a football match but as a significant movement against the British.

#FIFAU17WC tickets on sale 16 May at exactly 19:11.

The precise timing is a tribute to a special moment in 🇮🇳 ⚽️http://t.co/SJKVsky718 pic.twitter.com/lDzNeL9dxY — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 30 April 2017

To mark and honour the day, FIFA has decided to honour and pay tribute to the Mariners. FIFA announced that the ticketing process for the U-17 football event will begin at exactly 19.11 hours as they begin selling tickets on May 16.

India will be hosting the World Cup for U-17 and has finalised six venues for the same – Kolkata, New Delhi, Guwahati, Kochi, Navi Mumbai and Goa.

Kolkata will be hosting the final of the football gala, which will take place on October 28th while Navi Mumbai and Guwahati will host the semi-finals.

