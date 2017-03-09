FIFA team to arrive for last inspection visit for U-17 World Cup on March 21

A FIFA team will visit India from March 21 to 27 for the final inspection of the facilities in the six cities which will host matches of the Under-17 Football World Cup in October.

The team, which will be led by FIFA Head of Events Jaime Yarza, will land in New Delhi on March 21 and inspect the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the training grounds the next day. It will hold a press conference here on March 22.

The next day, the team will be in Goa, before proceeding to Kochi (March 24), Navi Mumbai (March 25), Guwahati (March 26) and Kolkata (March 27).

Tournament director Javier Ceppi said that most of the core infrastructure will be ready when the FIFA team arrives.

“This is a very important visit because most of the core infrastructure in all the stadiums should be ready. All the states know the importance of showing sizeable progress and almost completion on a number of areas to the FIFA delegation,” Ceppi told PTI.

“This visit will serve as the last inspection before deciding and announcing the match schedule for the tournament. We expect states to really go all out on this visit,” he added.

All the stadiums at the six cities have been renovated for the tournament to be held from October 6 to 28. The six cities will also have four training grounds each.

The draw of the tournament will be held on July 7.