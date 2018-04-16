FIFA task force arrives to inspect 2026 candidate Morocco

FIFA task force will use a point-scoring system to evaluate the two candidates. FIFA task force will use a point-scoring system to evaluate the two candidates.

Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup went under the microscope on Monday as a task force from global soccer body FIFA arrived for an inspection visit to assess the country’s ability to host the tournament. Morocco is the only rival to a joint United States, Canada, Mexico bid to stage the event with the FIFA Congress due to choose the hosts in Moscow on June 13.

Morocco’s bid committee said in a statement that the five-man task force will visit several cities between April 17-19 as well as stadiums, training camps and fan fest sites, together with other venues related to the organisation of the competition.

The task force will use a point-scoring system to evaluate the two candidates and a bid which does not meet a minimum score on a number of different points will be disqualified before the final vote in Russia.

“Morocco is offering… an innovative and compact concept to ensure operational efficiency, outstanding profitability and a lasting legacy in Morocco and Africa,” said Moulay Hafid Elalamy, president of the bid committee, in the statement.

He added the visit would “strive to convey the vision of a humble, passionate, determined bid, but above all a professional and solid one.”

Morocco’s bid plays heavily on the country’s passion for football and its fan culture, on its relatively compact size, its proximity to Europe and climate.

Morocco has already made four unsuccessful bids to host the tournaments for 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010, although it was close on three occasions.

The country was second to the U.S. for 1994, behind France for 1998 and just lost out to South Africa for the 2010 finals, the only time the event has been held in Africa. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern Editing by Christian Radnedge)

